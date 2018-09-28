© Reuters

Professor Christine Blasey Ford has given emotional testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Ford was probedby senators and prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, an expert in investigating sex crimes who was selected by Republicans. The hearing was a rollercoaster of emotion, with Democrats taking every opportunity to praise Ford's courage in coming forward, while Mitchell delivered the tougher questioning, challenging her on a number of issues, including the circumstances surrounding her polygraph test and her fear of flying.Ford, who appeared anxious and nervous throughout, gave an account of her memories from the night of the alleged attack,. She told the committee that she wished she could provide more detailed answers to questions, but said she does not remember as much as she would "like to". Describing the alleged assault,Democrats heaped praise on Ford and, with Illinois Senator Dick Durbin noting that a "polished liar" can create a "seamless story" while a survivor "cannot be expected" to remember every detail.Later on in the hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut made a similar comment, saying that "someone who is honest is also candid about what he or she cannot remember." New Jersey Senator Cory Booker called her actions in coming forward "heroic" in a dramatic speech which appeared to prompt Ford to cry.Ford was only questioned by Democrats, while Republicans on the committee left the probing up to Mitchell. Blumenthal criticized Republicans on the other side of the room who "have been silent" during the hearing., with some saying she was too harsh and was on the Republicans' side while others suggested she was too soft on Ford. Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii hit out at Mitchell's approach during the hearing, saying she had aimed to undermine Ford's credibility.Asked by Hirono if there was any "political motivation" for her to come forward, Ford said "no" there was not. Hirono also said Kavanaugh had been "credibly accused" but then lashed out at Republicans for "prejudging" Ford in advance of hearing her testimony.The Hawaii senator also sent a fundraising email while the hearing was in session, prompting criticism that she was trying to use Ford's testimony to help her re-election campaign. Hirono's office said the email had been sent in "error".Debate raged on Twitter as the hearing played out, with some feeling that Ford's testimony was credible while others had questions about what they felt were some inconsistencies. In particular,There was also some confusion surrounding a polygraph test Ford had taken previously, which had determined she was being truthful in her statements. After being repeatedly asked about the circumstances of the polygraph test - when she took it, where she took it, who had recommended the tester - Ford's lawyers interjected to say that they had paid for the test, "as is routine".Some on Twitter made fun of the notion that who paid for the polygraph was a big deal, while others said that polygraph testing was not a reliable way of determining the truth.Judge Brett Kavanaugh vehemently defended himself before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, rejecting all accusations he sexually assaulted a woman in high school.Following lengthy testimony from his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh denied her allegations "categorically and unequivocally.""I am innocent of this charge," he said.His ire was reserved for the committee Democrats. "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he said, addressing them. "You have replaced 'advice and consent' with 'search and destroy'.""This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups," Kavanaugh testified, also describing the proceedings as a "circus" and "grotesque and coordinated character assassination.""Little Liza, all of 10 years old, said to [Kavanaugh's wife] Ashley, we should pray for the woman," he said through tears, before recovering to lay out his record of public service and details about his high school and college years, dredged up by Ford's accusations.Several Democratic senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) focused on claims that Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker in high school and college, and that he might not remember attacking Ford at a party because he had been drunk.He asked Whitehouse what his preferred drink was (the senator did not answer), and even got into a spat with Klobuchar at one point, asking if she herself had ever been blackout drunk."I have no drinking problem," Klobuchar said, dodging the question.After a brief recess, the judge and the senator apologized to each other over any possible misunderstanding and mended fences.The other major point brought up by Democrats was a demand that the FBI investigate allegations against the judge. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) asked Kavanaugh whether he himself would request an investigation."You know that's a phony question," Kavanaugh replied, explaining thatthat found nothing, and that in the end the decision on his confirmation would still be up to the Senate.Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Kamala Harris (D-California) also brought up the FBI, while Hirono submitted several letters from Democrats for the record, all demanding an FBI investigation.After pressing Kavanaugh on the FBI question, Harris switched gears to land a punch, getting the judge to admit"I was preparing mine," Kavanaugh replied.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), himself a military lawyer, set the bar for Republican questions by laying into the committee Democrats, accusing them of not caring for the truth at all and victimizing both Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford."This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics," Graham added."Boy, y'all want power. God I hope you never get it," Graham added, addressing what he said were his former friends on the other side of the aisle. "You're looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend," he told Kavanaugh.Graham's Republican colleagues focused on the fact that, even as her staff were instructing Ford to lawyer up prior to it being leaked to the press."I did not hide Dr. Ford's allegations. I did not leak her story," the committee's ranking member said. Neither did her staff, she maintained.Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called the way Kavanaugh was being treated a "national disgrace," worse than the attacks on Clarence Thomas (who was confirmed) and Robert Bork (who wasn't).Wrapping up the eight-hour session, Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-Louisiana) asked Kavanaugh to tell him the truth "before God and country." Were any of the charges against him true?None, Kavanaugh replied. "I swear to God."Within minutes, President Trump tweeted praise of Kavanaugh, calling his testimony "powerful, honest, and riveting" and quoting the judge's own description of the Democrats' strategy as "search and destroy."Trump, who had earlier told reporters he "could be persuaded" by Ford's testimony, is now urging the Senate to vote and confirm Kavanaugh. According to rumors from Capitol Hill, this could happen as early as Saturday.