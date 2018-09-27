Earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russians -- identified as Ruslan Boshirov and Aleksandr Petrov -- with attempted murder for carrying out the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the Novichok nerve toxin in the southern English city of Salisbury earlier this year. The prosecutors said the two were undercover officers for Russian military intelligence, the GRU.Bellingcat, a website that covers intelligence matters, said on September 26 that together with its investigative partner, the Insider, it had established that the man who was named as Ruslan Boshirov is actuallyBritish Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, meanwhile, said in aon September 26 that "the true identify of one of the Salisbury suspects has been revealed to be a Russian colonel," without mentioning the name.Bellingcat said, adding that after its own identification of Chepiga,The Russian service of the BBC said it was able to confirm the Bellingcat information having studied several Russian databases obtained from anonymous sources.A spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry,In a separate development, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the UN General Assembly that Russia is "blatantly" violating a range of international norms, from seizing territory to using a chemical weapon to poison the Skripals, who were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench in the southern English town of Salisbury.They were seriously ill but later made a full recovery after spending several weeks in a hospital. British officials said the two were poisoned with Novichok, a military-grade chemical weapon that was developed in the Soviet Union, and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's government for the attack.Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning.Last week, the Bellingcat group said it "can confirm definitively" that the two suspects in the poisonings have links to the GRU, "based on objective data and on discussions with confidential Russian sources familiar with the identity of at least one of the two persons," and saidOn September 14, Bellingcat saidIn June, a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess, died and her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, fell ill when they stumbled across remnants of the poison in a town near Salisbury.Britain on September 5against the two Russian men as police issued photographs of the suspects. The men acknowledged they were in Salisbury at the time but claimed theyRussia has denied any involvement in the poisoning.