no record of how it came to be there exists.

The university houses approximately 900 papyri, all of which have documentation

An ancient Egyptian papyrus, depicting bird-like creatures connected via what appears to be a phallus, has been deciphered after 1,300 years, revealing what researchers say is likely an incantation or magic 'love' spell."The most striking feature of [the papyrus] is its image," said Dr Korshi Dosoo, of Julius Maximilians Universitaet of Wuerzburg in Germany, who has published the papyrus in the Journal of Coptic Studies."From an observer point of view, we could say that the image might have enhanced the performative aspect of the spell - the client might find the weird drawings an impressive addition to the overall atmosphere and impression created by the ritual," Dosoo adds.Dosoo speculates that minor differences in the creatures' appearances might indicate sex differences with the male on the left and the female on the right. The two 'love birds' are wrapped in an outstretched pair of human arms. Around this isDosoo postulates that the 'spell' may have been used in instances of unrequited love - or perhaps even to resolve love triangles.in reference to the first man on Earth who lived with Eve in the Garden of Eden."Christian literary texts from Egypt which mentionDosoo told Live Science The mystery surrounding the papyrus grows deeper, as