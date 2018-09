© Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters



"The world is a complicated place, we are in close proximity to Russia in Syria and other places, and I think it would be a very big mistake not to have open lines of communication,"Paul said. He also called for "more cultural exchange, more exchange between our legislative bodies, more open lines of communication."

according to the Daily Beast.Paul will present the legislation during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Wednesday, the Daily Beast, which obtained the text of the amendment, reported But with Democratic members still in full Russiagate mode, it's unlikely that the amendment will make it past committee. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is currently banned from traveling to Russia, told the Daily Beast that she saw no need for the amendment, claiming that it would merely be "a capitulation to Putin's aggression."The Kentucky senator- the first in July, followed by a second visit the next month -During his trip in August, he invited members of Russia's Foreign Affairs Committee to come to the US to "meet with us in Washington."He said at the time that he was working with Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, to organize a meeting between US and Russian lawmakers in a neutral, third country.