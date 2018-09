© Bernd von Jutrczenka / AFP



Longtime ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, parliamentary leader Volker Kauder, has been send packing after a surprise vote in Germany's Bundestag.It's actually the first time that Merkel's favorite, who was in office for 13 years, was challenged by another candidate. Kauder was challenged by his own deputy, Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) member Ralph Brinkhaus, who won the vote by narrow margin.Brinkhaus wants a more active role of the parliamentary group in the coalition government of the CDU/CSU and Social Democratic Party (SPD).While the long-term consequences of the surprising vote remain unclear, it surely triggered a cheering storm from the opposition politicians.Vice chairman of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) parliament group,Lambsdorff tweeted Parliamentary leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) Alice Weidel also took to Twitter to cheer the vote, releasing a picture of herself inscribedKauder voted out!"Weidel wrote said chairman of The Left Party (Die Linke) Bernd Riexinger, adding that it has "massively weakened" the chancellor. Riexinger blamed the outcome of the vote on the Interior Minister Horst Seehofer,The long-term CDU parliamentary leader was voted out just a few days after the coalition government dealt - to a certain extent - with the fallout of another major political scandal.He questioned reports about violence against foreigners in the German city of Chemnitz, which endured a wave of right-wing protests after a local was killed in an altercation with migrants.The coalition eventually agreed to give Maassen a role of special adviser to the Interior Minister, observing "European and international affairs."The post was created specifically for the ousted spy chief and is not a promotion - at least technically -