WASHINGTON D.C. - After allegations of sexual assault stalled the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Jack Burkman, a D.C.-based lawyer and lobbyist, is offering a $25k reward for information on Kavanaugh's three accusers.



As rumors regarding the timing and potential of political motivation swirl, Burkman hopes to uncover the truth and supply the public with more details on this case.



"The stakes of these allegations are like no other," said Burkman. "Kavanaugh is an esteemed professional hoping to fulfill his duties in the highest judicial position available. This case deserves no stone left unturned out of fairness to all parties involved. There's too much at risk."

The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is tentatively scheduled to provide testimony to Congress on Thursday and according to a Sunday report in the New Yorker, Senate Democrats are currently looking into a second set of allegations by a woman named Deborah Ramirez.



An unnamed third accuser is said to be represented by attorney Michael Avenatti.



Shortly after Kavanaugh's name was reported as a potential nominee in July, Ford submitted to The Washington Post's tip line and contacted her representative, Anna Eshoo. Fearing exposure of her name during these early investigative stages, Eshoo and Ford brought the matter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Democratic Party and decision maker in Kavanaugh's confirmation.



Coverage of Dr. Ford's story began in early September, when reporters began to track down Ford's identity. She would go public shortly afterwards in an interview with The Washington Post, making her full story available for the first time.



Ford claims that at a party in 1982, when she was 15, she was held down and sexually assaulted by an intoxicated, then 17-year-old, Kavanaugh.



Similarly, Ramirez claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were at a party while attending Yale during Kavanaugh's freshman year.



However, discrepancies in both stories have cast doubt on both Ford and Ramirez, making the case near impossible to weigh on without investigation.



As more Senators expressed concern over the issue, Kavanaugh's confirmation has been delayed until more facts come to light.



"These women deserve to have their story told," said Burkman. "But it's crucial that the Senate and, most importantly, the American people have all facts at their disposal beforehand."



