Earlier this evening The New Yorker published a story written by Ronan Farrow and Jane Meyer proving that theory correct. This story centers on Deborah Ramirez, who has come forward (or was pushed to come forward) with a claim that while she and Kavanaugh were both students at Yale, they were both at a drunken dorm party where Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to her.
Judge Kavanaugh has already released a statement denying the allegation. "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name - and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime - against these last-minute allegations."
Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network, released the following statement to PJ Media regarding the allegations:
Senate Republicans must not allow unsubstantiated and discredited allegations from over three decades ago to destroy the life and reputation of a good man. Countless people from every phase of Brett Kavanaugh's life have testified that he is a good man of the highest character and integrity. Chuck Schumer vowed to oppose Kavanaugh with everything he's got, and apparently that took the form of character assassination. This has all of the ingredients of a smear campaign on steroids. Senate Republicans should stand up to these unsubstantiated and discredited allegations and move forward with a vote to confirm Kavanaugh.While reading The New Yorker story, the weakness of the allegation becomes apparent immediately. In fact, I would argue that these new allegations are even weaker than Ford's accusations. Here are four reasons why Ramirez's accusations are even weaker than Christine Blasey Ford's.
1. Ramirez admits gaps in her memory and wasn't certain it was Kavanaugh
According to the article, "Ramirez acknowledged that there are significant gaps in her memories of the evening, and that, if she ever presents her story to the F.B.I. or members of the Senate, she will inevitably be pressed on her motivation for coming forward after so many years, and questioned about her memory, given her drinking at the party."
In addition to her acknowledged memory gaps, she reportedly "was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh's role in the alleged incident with certainty." What changed? Christine Blasey Ford. "Ramirez said that she hoped her story would support that of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has raised an allegation of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh that bears several similarities to Ramirez's claim." So, Ramirez went from uncertain, to confident in order to support Ford's claim.
Did I mention Ramirez is a Democrat?
2. The New Yorker tried to find eyewitnesses... and failed
Despite contacting "several dozen classmates of Ramirez and Kavanaugh" about the incident, they were unable to find any eyewitnesses to the alleged incident that supposedly occurred at a party with lots of Yale students present.
The New Yorker has not confirmed with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party. The magazine contacted several dozen classmates of Ramirez and Kavanaugh regarding the incident. Many did not respond to interview requests; others declined to comment, or said they did not attend or remember the party.None of the people who believe Ramirez's story claim to have witnessed the incident, only to have heard about it.
Kavanaugh Ex-Classmate Denies Any Knowledge of the Party... or the Alleged Assault
3. Others alleged to have been involved deny it happened
Remember how Christine Blasey Ford named three individuals who either witnessed her alleged assault, or were present at the party, and that none of them corroborated her story? Well, Ramirez also mentioned witnesses involved in the incident who deny it happened.
According to the story, "One of the male classmates who Ramirez said egged on Kavanaugh denied any memory of the party. 'I don't think Brett would flash himself to Debbie, or anyone, for that matter,' he said. Asked why he thought Ramirez was making the allegation, he responded, 'I have no idea.'" Another classmate Ramirez claims was involved said he has "zero recollection" of the incident.
In a statement, two of those male classmates who Ramirez alleged were involved in the incident, the wife of a third male student she said was involved, and three other classmates, Dino Ewing, Louisa Garry, and Dan Murphy, disputed Ramirez's account of events: "We were the people closest to Brett Kavanaugh during his first year at Yale. He was a roommate to some of us, and we spent a great deal of time with him, including in the dorm where this incident allegedly took place. Some of us were also friends with Debbie Ramirez during and after her time at Yale. We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it - and we did not. The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett. In addition, some of us knew Debbie long after Yale, and she never described this incident until Brett's Supreme Court nomination was pending. Editors from the New Yorker contacted some of us because we are the people who would know the truth, and we told them that we never saw or heard about this."Once again, we have no corroboration, and denials from people alleged to be involved.
4. Ramirez's former best friend challenges the claim
The unnamed former friend said of Ramirez, "This is a woman I was best friends with. We shared intimate details of our lives. And I was never told this story by her, or by anyone else. It never came up. I didn't see it; I never heard of it happening." Ramirez and the unnamed friend were close all through their years at Yale, and said that Kavanaugh remained part of their "larger social circle." According to the story, this friend of Ramirez initially suggested "that Ramirez may have been politically motivated" in coming forward with the allegation.
So, we have an incident lots of people allegedly witnessed and talked about, but her best friend at the time says she was never told or heard about it, and suggested possible political motivation.
We've seen this story before. It seems obvious now that once Christine Blasey Ford's story fell apart the forces trying to stop Kavanaugh would convince someone else to come forward with an accusation in the hopes of establishing a pattern of behavior. Ramirez herself said that supporting Ford's claim motivated her decision to name Kavanaugh.
Democrats will stop at nothing to stop Kavanaugh. They will destroy an innocent man if they have to. This is yet another dirty trick that should signal to the Senate GOP that the longer they wait, the more bogus accusations will be made to postpone Kavanaugh's confirmation until after the midterm elections.
Comment: The sad thing is, accusations like Ramirez's work. As in geopolitics, the new normal is "highly likely, therefore guilty" - no evidence, no trial, just guilt by accusation (e.g., the Skripals, Assad "gassing his own people", Russia "downing MH17", etc.). For example:
A pattern of accusations does not equal a pattern of conduct, you idiot.
On what possible basis is an accusation from a woman who was drunk and doesn't even remember if Kavanaugh was the 'guilty' party, "credible"? Another idiot. And another:
This kind of hyper puritan moralizing has gone over the top. On what planet is a drunken, uncertain memory of a man's genitals "deeply disturbing"? And since when is it the FBI's job to investigate every instance of drunken college students exposing themselves in the '80s?