Puppet Masters
EU foreign affairs chief: Bloc to create special payment channels to do business with Iran
RT
Tue, 25 Sep 2018 15:32 UTC
Mogherini read from a statement following a ministerial meeting of the remaining signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The statement by the five nations -Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France- confirms that Iran has been complying with its end of the agreement.
With that in mind, the EU is working to create the means to continue doing business with Iran legally, at a time when the US is looking to stifle Tehran's oil exports with sanctions, aiming ultimately to bring them down to zero.
"Mindful of the urgency and the need for tangible results, the participants welcomed practical proposals to maintain and develop payment channels, notably the initiative to establish a special purpose vehicle to facilitate payments related to Iran's exports, including oil," Mogherini said.
The US exit from the Iran nuclear deal in May drove a wedge between the Trump administration and US allies over in Europe, who reaffirmed their commitment to the landmark agreement. After unilaterally breaking off from the multi-party deal, the US has been gradually reimposing sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement, in return for Tehran capping its nuclear program. The first round of sanctions kicked in in August, to be followed by a second and final round in November. Ahead of the November 4 deadline, the US has been pushing its allies to cut all business with Iran, threatening European companies with secondary sanctions. The heavy-handed approach has drawn sharp criticism from Brussels as well as France, Germany and the UK. In August, the European guarantors of the deal said they were working on "the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran's export of oil and gas" despite potential repercussions.
Both Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump are set to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Last year saw a heated exchange of insults between the two, with Trump branding the Iranian government "a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of democracy," and Rouhani referring to the Trump administration as "rogue newcomers."
Quote of the Day
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
- George W. Bush
Affect/Effect They're/their/there Doesn't anyone care about their English skill anymore? Does anyone even use a dictionary?
A journal can also vastly improve one's writing skill--if going back and reading what was written and then critiqued is done. This most basic form...
Katz and Avenatti are just a tip of the iceberg of the filthy, corrupt and insane people in the democratic party. If ANY democrat has an once of...
@Trumanshow, Are ya on a mission to convince us we live on a flat disk of buoyant pancake batter? ...Is it Mrs. Butterworth's?
imagination can be a wonderful thing - as long as it last