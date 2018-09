Debra Katz, one of the attorneys representing Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, attended a resistance rally against the president in 2017 and promised to "fight back."Katz is representing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s while the two were in high school.Katz was identified only as a "protester" by ABC's "Good Morning America."The Gargoyle, the alumni magazine for the University of Wisconsin Law School, profiled Katz on August 9, 2018 and found her to be just as committed to fighting the president as she was at the 2017 protest."The resistance is not going away, says Katz, and she is committed to being part of it," the Gargoyle wrote."When I go to a march on behalf of Dreamers, I hear young people making connections between DACA and Islamophobia," Katz told the magazine. "I hope that energy continues, to retake our democracy that is truly at risk now."Katz and her colleague Lisa Banks were also prepared to headline a fundraiser for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in October until they were asked about the event by CNN. Katz claimed the event was planned long before Dr. Ford came forward against Kavanaugh and referred to an invitation for the fundraiser sent out Thursday morning as an "old invite."The event was set to be held at the attorneys' law firm."The short answer is this: We did a fundraiser for Sen. Baldwin six years ago when we ran for the Senate, we supported her then," Katz told CNN. "We are not going to be doing a fundraiser now. We're going to be focused on the issues involving the Kavanaugh confirmation process."