The man was spotted behaving suspiciously in a carpark at Schoenefeld Airport just after 8am. He threatened officials with a beer bottle when they approached him. He has since been arrested by police, with forces cordoning off sections of the carpark for further investigation.
Police have concluded their inspection of all items belonging to the man, confirming that none of the objects pose any danger to the public. Cordons at the airport have been lifted.
"The man at Schoenefeld had a vest with him, where cables and wires [were] hanging out," police confirmed in a statement. "He also had more luggage with him. Special forces were requested for investigation. Therefore, the parking lot P6, the alpine hut, and the glass underpass were shut off."Police are yet to reveal the identity of the man who was arrested, but confirmed that they had filed criminal charges against him.
Flights have not been impacted following Monday morning's arrest.