© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin



With Moscow and Ankara striking a deal earlier this month to avert all-out war in Syria's Idlib province, the Syrian Army has decreased its commitment of forces in the area, suggesting President Assad intends on adhering to the terms of the agreement.In July, Daesh terrorists carried out a largescale attack in the predominantly Druze province, killing over 200 civilians and local militiamen, in addition to kidnapping dozens of girls, who are believed to have since been executed.On Sunday, government forces cut off entrenched Daesh terrorist's last water supplies in the Al-Suwayda government, a Sputnik correspondent reported.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.