Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.

Southern Syria is surrendering to the forces of the Syrian army: deals have been concluded between the Syrian government and the militants, including jihadists belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra (aka Hayat Tahrir al-Sham). The main deal, supervised by the Russian forces, allows whoever is willing to go to the northern city of Idlib, which is becoming the largest gathering of jihadists, to join the caravan and board the green buses, carrying their personal light weapons.The Syrian army is facing a real logistic challenge,. Therefore, the military command is asking militants and jihadists to stay in their villages until their turn comes to be evacuated or to be reconciled with the authorities.The only pocket remaining is the one of "Jaish Khaled bin al-Waleed", ISIS-Huran, where the Syrian army and its allies have initiated an attack after surrounding the area from all sides, with the exception of the west flank bordering the 1974 line with Israel.Although there is no time allocated to end the ISIS pocket,Russia is already preparing for its share in rural Lattakia and the high ground surrounding Jisr al-Shoughour and the Lattakia province under the control of Jabhat al-Nusra.Turkey, Russia and Iran deployed 12 observation points along the de-confliction zone in rural Idlib to prevent ground attacks from Jihadists.However, sources close to the Syrian President said ", even if Russia signed the deal".Assad and his allies - Iran and Hezbollah - believe they are capable of liberating the city of Idlib since most of Syria is now liberated. Therefore, Assad insists on liberating the occupied north and has asked his allies to be prepared to send more forces for the next operational stage.into the secured area under the Syrian army control or to reconcile with the government of Damascus as was the case for tens of thousands of militants all over Syria. The number of inhabitants of the city of Idlib (and its rural area) is estimated to be around two million (1.5 before the war), including internally displaced refugees.Russia wouldn't mind seeing the Syrian army recover Idlib to protect eastern Aleppo and its rural area that is still under jihadist control. President Erdogan may show a lot of anger when the liberation of Idlib begins, due to his close ties with the militants and jihadists.Turkey would be happy to control the Kurdish area to prevent the Kurds from having their mini-state. The Kurds, the biggest losers in this war, have earned the animosity of both Erdogan and Assad due to their implicit approval of the partition of Syria and for allowing the US to use them as shield in north-east Syria.The US forces occupy al-Hasaka and part of Deir-ezzour province. They have established military bases and airports and allowed Israel, according to sources in the area, to use the US military facilities to attack Syria and Iraq (Hashd al-Shaabi).Russia vows to eliminate al-Qaeda unless Turkey finishes these off. It is most unlikely that President Erdogan will start a war against al-Qaeda, he who has supported them for years and allowed the jihadists to occupy Idlib years back. Nevertheless, it is a time for ending the war in Syria, and Turkey is no longer willing to keep these jihadists under its wing.It is the last battle this year.Once the battle of Idlib is over, Syria can begin "the mother and father of all battles", reconciliation and reconstruction. The world has failed to change the Syrian regime and the US's plan for a new Middle East is over. There is no meaning for any occupation forces to remain in the Levant and it is time for Syrians to lick their wounds - and start all over again.Proof read by: Maurice Brasher