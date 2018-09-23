© YouTube/Wochit News

A new variety of green crabs is characterized by its aggressiveness.Crab-mutants threaten the populations of blue and sand mussels and destroy algae on the rocky coast of Maine, US.of crabs that come from the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada. A new subspecies poses a threat to local inhabitants, LiveScience reported."What we're seeing is this insane level of aggressiveness," Markus Frederich, a professor at the University of New England, said."They were born ferocious," said Cynthia McKenzie, a scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, as quoted by CBC News.: the local authorities have been moving the crabs to other places, and military engineers have built a fence that protects the most valuable sites from uninvited guests.