Tehran has summoned the envoys of three European countries and is accusing them of harboring radical opposition groups, after an attack at a military parade in the city of Ahvaz claimed nearly 30 lives and left dozens injured.The summoned diplomats were grilled over the whereabouts of some "members of the mercenary terrorist group," that Tehran suspects their countries of sheltering."It is not acceptable that these groups are not listed as terrorist organizations by the European Union as long as they have not carried out a terrorist attack in Europe," Bahram Qasemi, Foreign Ministry spokesman, said, as cited by IRNA news agency.Iran emphasized that it wants the three European nations to issue a condemnation of the terrorist act,Up to 29 people were killed and more than 60 others injured after gunmen fired indiscriminately at the crowd during a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the 'Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahvaz' separatist group, which Tehran says is supported by Saudi Arabia."This crime is a continuation of the plots of the regional states that are puppets of the United States, and" Khamenei said on his website, urging security forces to track down those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.