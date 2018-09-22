Puppet Masters
25 people killed, 60 injured, during attack on military parade in southern Iran - UPDATE: Iran blames 'regional terror sponsors & their US masters' for the attack
RT
Sat, 22 Sep 2018 09:41 UTC
Gunmen opened fire from behind the stands during a military parade in Ahvaz on Saturday, killing and injuring several people. Shooting broke out several minutes into the parade, which featured troops from the Iranian Army's 92nd armored division, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.
The assailants were apparently wearing military uniforms, and the attack lasted for about 10 minutes. The agency's Twitter account has released a set of photos showing the aftermath of the attack.
The gunfire left at least eight people dead, Tasnim said. According to conflicting reports, as many as 20 people were injured in the exchange of fire. Four out of five attackers were killed as troops and security forces returned fire.
The parade was attended by members of the local elite, including the Ahvaz governor as well as high-ranking clerics and MPs. No one has claimed credit for the shooting yet.
The attack comes as the nation commemorates the end of the eight-year Iran-Iraq conflict. The anniversary was marked by a grand military event in Tehran, where mobile missile launchers, heavy armor, and troops paraded through the main street of the capital.
During the Tehran parade, Iranian leaders seized the opportunity to send a message to the US. Hassan Rouhani said Iran will never abandon its efforts to develop ballistic missiles, as these are "the most powerful weapons of the Islamic Republic." He stressed their "defensive" nature, however.
- Brainwashed by the mainstream media: Americans aren't ready to demand for affordable healthcare - RT's Keiser Report
- Increasing your life expectancy: Modern medicine's impact on the extension of life
- Antibiotic-Resistant superbugs are getting deadlier - viruses may be a solution
- Do psychotropic drugs enhance, or diminish, human agency?
- Resistance to change: After 80 years cosmetic chemicals are still unregulated
- WHO study finds global lack of physical activity rising especially in wealthier countries
- The Impossible Burger: Vegan GMO burger that 'bleeds' hits hundreds of fast food locations including 'Organic' ones
- The problem with excessive earwax
- The Tennessee Sudden Infant Death Syndrome cluster: How Wyeth concealed the DPT vaccine SIDS link
- SOTT Focus: A Tale of Two Studies: Looking Beyond Headlines to Decode What the Science Really Says About Diet
- Low carb diet 'should be first line of approach to tackle type 2 diabetes' and prolong lifespan
- Are carbs good for you? Fat chance!
- Study suggests lutein-rich diets may help preserve cognitive function as the brain ages
- Why does bottled water have an expiration date?
- 'Time to abandon statins': Doctors conclude no link between cholesterol and heart disease after data review of 1.3M patients
- Fasting triggers production of molecule that delays the aging of our arteries
- Can genetic variation raise the risk of post-traumatic pain?
- Vegetarian propaganda working?: Americans consuming more fake meat & dairy than ever
- Separating the wheat from the chaff: Fructan molecules & gluten intolerance
- Suffering from depression and anxiety? Studies show acupuncture can help
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
Given that China was arguably the leading power in the world from c. 1100-1800, and was certainly the leading power in the East Asian region, one would anticipate that the smaller powers in that region would have balanced against it. But this in fact did not happen. The reply might be in turn that this was because China was the kingpin within the international tribute system, and was therefore an imperialist power. But arguably this system was neither imperialist nor could it be explained through the 'conventional practices' associated with Western great power politics.
I read Krainer's piece yesterday on his website. He's a bit full of himself, pushing his books, but that's not as important as whether he tries to...
Thank you very very much for the fastest archiving of a show! Looking forward to listning to this discussion.
George you seem to think the average person is really stupid first it's with your comments on evil now this what's up give us average people some...
record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration Rod Rosenstein was already a dead duck ... this smells...
must agree authority and responsibility that do not run together lead to no accountability. Who paid for the badges, cars, guns, "training" etc....
Update: Following a deadly attack on a military parade in southern Iran, the country's foreign minister said that regional sponsors of terrorism and their "US masters" are to be held accountable for such assaults.