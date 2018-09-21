© Unknown



"Government has coddled, accepted, and ignored white collar crime for too long. It is time the nation woke up and realized that it's not the armed robbers or drug dealers who cause the most economic harm, it's the white collar criminals living in the most expensive homes who have the most impressive resumes who harm us the most. They steal our pensions, bankrupt our companies, and destroy thousands of jobs, ruining countless lives." - Harry Markopolos, Madoff Whistleblower

"Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth because they don't want their illusions destroyed." - Friedrich Nietzsche

Their algorithms will automatically sell and flash crashes will abound.

When the selling begins, rates rise and the economy tanks, the default rate on this debt will reach global devastation levels.

The masses are as unprepared for the onslaught of consequences from

the unholy trinity of debt, civic decay and global disorder

as they are for three category 5 hurricanes bearing down on their homes.

"In retrospect, the spark might seem as ominous as a financial crash, as ordinary as a national election, or as trivial as a Tea Party. The catalyst will unfold according to a basic Crisis dynamic that underlies all of these scenarios: An initial spark will trigger a chain reaction of unyielding responses and further emergencies. The core elements of these scenarios (debt, civic decay, global disorder) will matter more than the details, which the catalyst will juxtapose and connect in some unknowable way. If foreign societies are also entering a Fourth Turning, this could accelerate the chain reaction. At home and abroad, these events will reflect the tearing of the civic fabric at points of extreme vulnerability - problem areas where America will have neglected, denied, or delayed needed action." - The Fourth Turning- Strauss & Howe

About the Author:



James Quinn, owner of The Burning Platform, is a senior director of strategic planning for a major university. James has held financial positions with a retailer, homebuilder and university in his almost 30-year career. Those positions included treasurer, controller, and head of strategic planning. He is a certified public accountant and a certified cash manager. His goal is to provide his readers with a wide eyed view of the world. James concentrates on social and economic issues that he feels are important to the country. James' commentary will be blunt and pointed. The country needs people to see things as they are, not as they wish them to be.