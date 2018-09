© Parwiz / Reuters

Their response was negative. They said they were here to train us. I have 10 years' experience, I don't need the training, I need the machinery!

The ambitious, $216 million US program for female empowerment has failed Afghan women, a new report said. Speaking to RT, women in the crisis-stricken country said that they hadn't seen any changes.Announced in 2013, the Promoting Gender Equity in National Priority Programs were aimed at improving the status of more than 75,000 young Afghan women, at the cost of around $216 million.Jamila, the head of a student training center in Nangarhar, openly admits the US program hasn't "done much for Afghan women." She brought up the example of an exhibition held in India where a man was representing Afghan women.Nazia explained that she repeatedly sent in forms for aid under the program. "They told us that they would let us know, but there was no response. Even when we called them, they never called back," she said.Only one component of the program is actually on track, SIGAR found. Known as Musharikat, it aims to "build a coalition of more than 5,000 national, provincial, and local activists and civil society organizations to advocate for women's equality and empowerment."SIGAR experts "can't find any good data that they're helping any women," the watchdog's head John Sopko admitted to the New York Times . "This is a classic example of hubris and mendacity."Since the start of the program, USAID Afghanistan has moved the goalposts - in SIGAR terms, "made extensive changes to the four components' performance indicators designed to measure progress" - making any objective assessment difficult at best.From the 78 original performance indicators, USAID in Afghanistan has "modified 32, deleted 23, and added 13" new ones. Definitions and targets were also altered: in one example, the target for number of participants getting better jobs was changed from 12,500 to just over 1,800, a reduction of 85 percent, SIGAR found.SIGAR is not the only US body that highlight the inconsistencies in Washington's dealing with the war-ravaged country. The Pentagon's own inspector general has revealed that Washington 'lost' $9.7 million worth of assets in Afghanistan since 2012, blaming the military's negligence.Despite the 17-year US-led campaign in the South Asian country, Taliban militants still maintain a significant presence in Afghanistan. Around 104,000 people, including 31,000 civilians, have been killed in the war between 2001 and mid-2016, according to data from the Costs of War Project