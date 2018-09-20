Tragedy with Il-20 over Latakia
The tragedy with Il-20, shot down over the Mediterranean Sea in Syria, will require additional explanations from Tel Aviv. Israeli pilots in the current situation acted unprofessionally, Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova believes, saying:

"For my part, I believe that the Israeli pilots, as a result of whose actions a threat was created and the Russian aircraft was killed, - this is evidenced by the data of our military experts - behaved at least unprofessionally. I want to say that it's embarrassing to hide behind those who provide including your safety, and, fulfilling your duty, can not deviate from the bullet, which is not addressed to you, "

According to the diplomat, new data on the crash of the Russian military aircraft will be received in the very near future and will be made public. "The tragedy that took place on September 17 will require additional investigations and, of course, clarification from the Israeli side." I am sure that they will follow in the near future," Zakharova summed up.

The Russian Il-20 was shot down on September 17 by a missile from the S-200 air defense complex in Syria, in response to a raid by the Israeli Air Force. As a result of the tragedy, 15 Russian servicemen were killed. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Israeli pilots, under the cover of a Russian aircraft, put him under fire. The effective reflecting surface of the IL-20 is an order of magnitude larger than the Israeli F-16, so the Syrian missile fell into the Russian aircraft.

FRN has determined that France is also a likely culprit, however given that French foreign policy in the region, especially under Macron, is largely determined by Israel and Gulf Monarchies, the general Russian claim that 'Israel is ultimately responsible, even if indirectly' in fact may be more true than skeptics have hitherto believed.