Timely released satellite images have revealed the destruction left by IDF air strikes in Syria's Latakia after Israel was forced to make a rare admission to the raid which resulted in the downing of the Russian Il-20 recon plane.On Wednesday, Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat released three photos of an "ammunition warehouse" in Latakia, showing it before and after the Monday night attack. The three photos, posted on Twitter, show the building was completely destroyed in the strike.The IDF rushed to explain that their airstrikes targeted a Syrian army facility "from which weapons-manufacturing systems were supposed to be transferred to Iran and Hezbollah." On Tuesday, the IDF expressed "sorrow" for the deaths of Russian airmen, but once again said the responsibility lies with the "Assad regime."to express his condolences and offered to send his air force chief to Russia with a detailed report.including the "the findings of the IDF inquiry regarding the event," and the "pre-mission information" the Israeli military was so reluctant to share in advance.Norkin will be joined by Brigadier General Erez Maisel of the International Cooperation Unit, as well as officers of the Intelligence and Operations directorates of the Israeli air force, according to the IDF.Though the Russian military condemned "these provocative actions by Israel as hostile" and said it reserves "the right to an adequate response," President Putin described the loss of the plane as a likely "chain of tragic accidental circumstances,"rather than a deliberate provocation.which is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government militants, including the Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as the Jabhat Al-Nusra).At the request of Damascus, Russia sent an expeditionary force to Syria in September 2015, to help the government defeat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorist groups.