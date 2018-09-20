© Giannis Giannakopoulos / YouTube

Those suffering from Arachnophobia or who are just not fond of the eight-legged creatures should, for a while, stay clear of visiting Western Greece, where a 300-meter-long cobweb covered the coastal area in the town of Aitoliko.Footage of the phenomenon shows endless layers of mesh covering the trees, the ground and all the objects in the immediate vicinity of the beach.Locals blame Tetragnatha spiders - and their quest to create large nests for mating - for spoiling the majestic scenery.