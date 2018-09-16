© Unknown



The Syrian Army sent more troops and equipment to the Northwestern parts of the country on Sunday to reinvigorate its combat capabilities for an imminent major operation in Idlib province.The army forwarded a long convoy of military vehicles and tank-carrying trucks along with a large number of fresh soldiers to Idlib and Northern Hama to end terrorists' presence in Idlib, Aleppo, Lattakia, and Hama provinces.In the meantime, a field source reported thatThe sources further said that the army is planning to kick off a large-scale operation in different flanks to liberate Idlib province.Meanwhile, the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen TV Network reported thatIn a relevant development on Saturday, the army forwarded a large number of forces and military hardware, including armored vehicles and heavy weapons, to contact lines with the terrorists in Northern and Northeastern Aleppo in the last few days.A field source reported, meantime, thatin a large region from al-Shahba dam to contact lines with terrorist-held Afrin, Um Hawsh, Tal Rifat, Habal, Ein Daqna, Minq and its airport, Deir Jamal, Nubl and al-Zahra and other regions in Northeastern Aleppo.The source further said that deployment of more army forces and equipment is mainly aimed at countering possible attacks of the terrorists and also preparing for a large-scale cleansing operation to purge the region from the remaining pockets of the terrorists.