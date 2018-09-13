© Thomas SAMSON / AFP

In a watershed decision, the French government has acknowledged it enabled a system which resulted in the torture of people during the war of independence in its former colony of Algeria six decades ago.On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that during the war Paris created a system that led to the abduction and death under torture of Maurice Audin, a pro-independence communist activist and mathematician.Macron also met Audin's widow Josette, who is now 87, in her home just outside Paris, where he asked for forgiveness for what happened to her husband. He pledged to open archives to researchers studying this dark chapter of French history, so that the truth about other victims could be uncovered. Several thousand people from both sides of the conflict, including 500 French soldiers, disappeared during the war, according to estimates.Audin, a 25-year-old assistant professor at the University of Algiers, was arrested at his home by French paratroopers for allegedly harboring Algerian freedom fighters. Josette was later told that her husband escaped while being transferred between jails. Only in 2014, Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande admitted that he actually died while in custody.