With the 10th anniversary approaching of the catalyst for the last major global stock market crash - the Lehman Brothers' collapse - strategists from JPMorgan are predicting the next financial crisis to strike in 2020.Wall Street's largest investment bank analyzed the causes of the crash and measures taken by governments and central banks across the world to stop the crisis in 2008, and found that the economy remains propped up by those extraordinary steps.According to the bank's analysis, the next crisis will probably be less painful, however, diminished financial market liquidity since the 2008 implosion is a "wildcard" that's tough to game out.," the reports says.Changes to central bank policy are seen by JPMorgan analysts as a risk to stocks, which by one measure have been in the longest bull market in history since the bottom of the crisis.JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic has previously concluded that the big shift away from actively managed investing has escalated the danger of market disruptions."The shift from active to passive asset management, and specifically the decline of active value investors, reduces the ability of the market to prevent and recover from large drawdowns," said JPMorgan's Joyce Chang and Jan Loeys.The bank estimates that actively managed accounts make up only about one-third of equity assets under management, with active single-name trading responsible for just 10 percent or so of trading volume.JPMorgan referred to its hypothetical scenario as the "great liquidity crisis," claiming that the timing of when it could occur "will largely be determined by the pace of central bank normalization, business cycle dynamics, and various idiosyncratic events such as escalation of trade war waged by the current US administration."