Around one million people have taken to the streets of Barcelona to demand Catalonia's independence from Spain and call for the release of jailed secessionists. Photos showed a sea of people walking through a six kilometer (3.7 mile) stretch of the city, most of whom were dressed in the colors of the Catalan separatist flag, known as the "estelada."
catalonia protest
© Reuters

Some of the marchers spelled out the words "independence" and "freedom."
catalonia protest
© Reuters
Many wore shirts which had the official slogan "Let's Make the Catalan Republic" printed on them.
catalonia protest
© Albert Gea / Reuters
The demonstrators marched on September 11 because it marks La Diada, the day Barcelona lost the battle to troops loyal to King Philip V in the 1714 War of Spanish Succession.

Protesters went silent at 17:14pm to mark the year the country lost its autonomy. Loud cries of "Freedom!" and "Independence!" soon followed.
catalonia protest
© Enrique Calvo / Reuters
A woman holds a sign which says "We are Republic."
Local police estimate that around one million protesters took part in the event.
catalonia protest
© Albert Gea / Reuters
While La Diada has historically been a day of celebrating Catalan identity, separatists have used it to rally for independence since 2012.
catalonia protest
© Albert Gea / Reuters
People hold a banner depicting dismissed Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, who is currently in custody.
The demonstration comes nearly one year after an October 1, 2017 referendum which saw more than 92 percent of voters pushing for Catalonia to become independent. However, that referendum was dubbed illegal by Madrid. Many leaders and activists who led the way are imprisoned and awaiting trial, while others have fled the country.

Catalan President Quim Torra said the Tuesday march is just the beginning of a "mass mobilization," with more protests planned for the anniversary of last year's referendum.