Far left George Soros related Think Progress reported over the weekend about former President Obama's event in Anaheim, California -
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Former President Obama made his first campaign stop of the midterm elections in Orange County, California Saturday to stump for seven Democratic House candidates running in districts currently held by Republicans but that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.President Trump on the other hand continues to fill up collesiums around the US at his events.
About 750 people attended the event at Anaheim Convention Center, where Obama delivered a short speech centered on unity and the "politics of hope." And, after a story about getting kicked out of Disneyland when he was caught smoking in the Magic Kingdom after a concert as a teenager, Obama issued an impassioned critique of Trump and the state of American democracy and encouraged the crowd to back the candidates he came to support.
If the Democrats best ticket (Obama) can only draw 750 in far-left California, the idea of a blue wave may be more like a pipe dream!