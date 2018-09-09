Terrorists from the Al-Qaeda group re-branded as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or more commonly known as the Al-Nusra Front,, leaving nine civilians dead and more than 30 injured, the Syrian Russian Reconciliation Center said on Saturday."As a result of the bombing of the Muhradah settlement in Hama province, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants fired 10 rocket-propelled missiles from a multiple rocket Jaysh al-Izza," Lieutenant-General Vladimir Savchenko told a news conference."Nine civilians, including three children, were killed and more than 30 people were injured," he added.Savchenko also revealed that during the last 24 hours, illegal armed unitsThe Russian lieutenant-general pointed out thatSyria has been in a conflict since March 2011 in which government troops are facing armed opposition groups and terrorist organizations, backed by Atlanticist powers and their regional allies, which has led to the massive flight of Syrians to neighboring countries and to the European Union.According to UN data, around 400,000 people have already lost their lives in the conflict.This comes asnear Quneitra in southwestern Syria on Thursday.Judging by the photo published by the authorities, the Syrian military confiscated 83 mm grenade launchers that have been in the service of the US Army and Marine Corps since 1984.This, as well as for the destruction of lightly armored vehicles. The 12-pound unguided projectile is inserted into an airtight tube equipped with a crosshair.These particular weapons require no maintenance and are easy to use, and has been used to devastating effect.According to the Defense Blog, optimized for proximity combat in urban conditions, the M141 grenade launcher is effective over distances of 15 to 300 meters.