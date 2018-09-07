© al Jazeera



Idlib: Al Qaeda's Syrian Capital

Terrorist Central - A Collaborative Western Project

Restrictive border measures taken by the Turkish government and the security situation inside Idlib mean that access to Idlib is limited. Dangers include aerial bombing, but also the threat of kidnapping by entrepreneurial criminals and some of the groups referenced in this report. With some exceptions, independent Western researchers and journalists can no longer safely work inside Idlib province.

Islamist and jihadist armed groups hold power at the local level, and have developed relatively sophisticated service coordination bodies.

In addition to helping organize relief distribution, councils also provide some intermittently successful municipal services, ranging from operating bakeries to street-cleaning and trash disposal, repairs to the water grid, and road maintenance.



Many of these more resource-intensive services are supported by international donors such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DfID), which have made support for civilian governance and service provision a priority. The United States has provided support through a number of offices, including both USAID proper and USAID's Office of Transition Initiatives (USAID/OTI), whose "Syria Regional Program" has a more directed, political mandate to support moderate opposition organizations and promote values of tolerance. Some international assistance has been delivered through discrete, branded projects such as "Bil-Akhdar" (In Green) and "Tamkeen" (Empowerment), supported by donors including USAID, the United Kingdom Conflict Pool, and the European Union.

Local councils coexist and cooperate with other nascent local institutions, including Syria Civil Defence emergency first responders (the "White Helmets") and the Idlib Free Police, that are also supported by international donor governments.

Britain was one of six countries supporting the community-led police force set up after the Syrian uprising in 2011.



The Panorama programme, Jihadis You Pay For, claimed police officers in Idlib province had to be approved by Jabhat al-Nusra and that police officers in Aleppo province were forced to hand over cash to Nour al-Din al-Zinki, another extremist group.

Idlib is thus every bit an "Islamic State" in practice as ISIS was in Raqqa, Syria and Mosul, Iraq - and an "Islamic State" made possible by extensive and fully conscious Western sponsorship.

Truth Aside: The West's Window Dressing

The Assad regime's imminent assault on Idlib will empower jihadists and crush the last of the revolution's democrats. Why is the world standing by?

The people of Idlib are aware that they will probably be abandoned to a fate similar to their countrymen in Daraa and Ghouta. Anger at their betrayal by the supposed democratic powers, already deeply rooted, is growing. The residents understand that those who favor "stability" at any price perceive their continued resistance as an inconvenience. But the resumption of the regime's control in Idlib will not lead to peace, and still less to stability. It will eradicate the democratic alternative to tyranny, leaving the jihadists - who thrive on violence, oppression and foreign occupation - as the last men standing, to constitute a long-term threat to the region and the world.

Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine"New Eastern Outlook".