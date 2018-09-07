© Hannah Mckay / Reuters

For the British media and their parliamentary echo-chamber, today's release of CCTV and other pictures, together with the murder charges against two "Russians" is game, set and match against the Russian state.Moreover the British decision not to even seek extradition of "Alexander Petrov" and "Ruslan Boshirov" signals case-closed so far as London is concerned. All that remains presumably is the imposition of further national and international sanctions against Moscow which continues robustly to deny any involvement.For the proverbial "moron in a hurry" today's news is persuasive. Rather in the way that the pictures of "mobile chemical laboratories" parked under Saddam Hussein's bed in the Iraqi Presidential Palace were persuasive. But now as then, all is not necessarily what it seems.Moreover, images of two people with their (presumably false) names establish absolutely nothing. Even if it is accepted that they flew in and out of Moscow that doesn't make them Russian. I myself frequently do and I'm not Russian. It certainly doesn't make them state operatives and GRU officers. No evidence has been offered in support of this leap, but that didn't stop the iron-clad consensus in the House of Commons from rallying to the Prime Minister's unsubstantiated claims against Russia.But there are other reasons for skepticism.According to the timeline released today, the two men arrived in Salisbury at 2.25 pm on Saturday, the day before the attack, and left for London at 4.10 pm. This is described in the British media as a "reconnaissance" trip. What kind of "reconnaissance" is that? This timeline is much more suggestive of a meeting with someone else in Salisbury. It could have been for the collection of the chemical weapon - traces of that we are NOW told have been found in the tiny down-market and geographically inconvenient "hotel" in east London in which the men are said to have stayed - or identification of an accomplice or even a controller.On that subject, it is said that after the deadly attack the two men relied on the notoriously unreliable Sunday train service to get them - just and no more - to Heathrow to catch their flight back to Moscow. If these are intelligence officers, the Russian state intelligence services have certainly lost the plot.I have said from the beginning, long before we knew what we now know about the ongoing activities of Mr Skripal, that Russian involvement in his attempted murder could not at all be ruled out. But I also said here on these pages that Russian criminal elements were much more likely suspects than the GRU. London contains a nest of the nastiest Russians on the earth - the Oligarchs, many of them fugitives from their homeland, many of them living high on Russia's stolen wealth. There is where Britain and Russia should be co-operating - and Russia is ready to do so.Someone who wanted the blame for this dastardly crime in England's green and pleasant land to be laid at the door of Putin and Russia did this. We all owe it to the victims and the frightened people of Salisbury to find the real criminals.