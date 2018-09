© Associated Press / Ariel Schalit



This week, Damascus accused Israel of missile strikes in the country's Hama and Tartus provinces, with the attacks leaving at least one dead and 12 injured, and destroying infrastructure and military equipment., which had "expressed concerns" about the Syrian Army operation to liberate the province of Idlib from a motley mix of militants, including jihadist extremists."This was not the first strike of this kind," Suleiman told Sputnik Arabic.he recalled.Suleiman believes that Tel Aviv is becoming increasingly nervous because Syrian forces have regained control of most of the territory near the Syrian-Israeli border, and is hence hitting Damascus with such "warning blows." But the army will continue its operations to free the country of terrorists, he stressed."Based on the information at my disposal and using simple logic, Iam telling you that there are no Iranian military forces on the territory of the Syrian Republic, only unarmed military advisers," he said. "This is normal practice, given the cooperation agreements which exist between our two countries. The Iranians are not fighting in Syria, they are helping us.he added.On September 4, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Syrian air defenses had repulsed an Israeli attack, shooting down five missiles in Hama province. Several explosions were also reported, with Syrian medics reporting that one person had been killed and several others injured.Israel and Syria have formally remained in a state of war since 1973. However, direct clashes have remained rare until the start of the foreign-backed civil war in the Arab Republic. This week,* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.