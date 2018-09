The unidentified member of the in-house "resistance" uses "lodestar," an unusual word the vice president likes to say.The New York Times ' scathing anti-Donald Trump op-ed, which the paper attributed to " a senior official in the Trump administration ," has inspired a parlor game among people trying to figure out the author's name.Some online commentators are leaning toward Vice President Mike Pence based on just one word in the piece.The unidentified author singles out the late Arizona Sen. John McCain as "a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue."The "lodestar" hashtag is already trending on Twitter. While it might sound like a conspiracy theory, audio producer Dan Bloom explained in an interesting Twitter thread why he thinks the use of "lodestar" in the op-ed makes Pence a key suspect.He also acknowledged that the Times described the author as "a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure." Although Pence is probably the only White House official who can't be fired, Bloom suggested, probably correctly, that being identified as the author of the op-ed could hurt any presidential aspirations Pence has.There are some possible holes in the theory.Of course, the key piece of evidence suggesting that Pence is not the author may be his own fawning, obsequious praise of Trump. However, it should also be noted that Scott Roos, a former college classmate of Pence's, said the future vice president once said that "God told him he would be president," according to CNN Theoretically, he could have written the op-ed to jump-start the dream.The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the "lodestar" theory.