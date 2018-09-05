"The world is heading toward a post-antibiotic era, in which common infections and minor injuries, which has been treatable for decades, can once again kill."

Antibiotic Reactions Affect Tens of Thousands of American Children

"Antibiotics are among the most commonly prescribed medications for children, but prior research has suggested that nearly a third, if not more, of outpatient pediatric prescriptions for antibiotics are unnecessary."

Adverse Events From Antibiotics Affect Adults Too

"Too often, clinicians prescribe antibiotics even if they have a low suspicion for a bacterial infection, thinking that even if antibiotics may not be necessary, they are probably not harmful. But that is not always the case. Antibiotics have the potential to cause real harm to patients.

Each time we think to prescribe an antibiotic, we need to pause and ask ourselves, 'Does this patient really need an antibiotic?' If the patient develops an antibiotic-associated adverse reaction, even though that is, of course, unfortunate, we should be able to take some comfort in knowing that at least the antibiotic was truly necessary."

Unnecessary Use Contributes to Rising Antibiotic Resistance

Damage From Antibiotics Not Limited to Immediate Side Effects

"By considering available data on the immediate risks to individual patients, clinicians, and parents and caregivers, can better weigh the risks and benefits of antibiotic treatment."

"Over the past year we synthesized hundreds of studies and found evidence of strong correlations between antibiotic use, changes in gut bacteria, and disease in adulthood ... We think these findings help develop a roadmap for future research to determine the health consequences of antibiotic use and for recommendations for prescribing them."

Bowel Cancer Rates Increase With Antibiotic Use

Protect Yourself Against Antibiotic Use