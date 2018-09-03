© AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski

​"An FBI spokeswoman refused to confirm if Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) officials - including Frank Rucker, its chief investigator - briefed top bureau officials about evidence of penetration of Clinton's private server by a Chinese government intelligence operation," Richard Pollock, an investigative journalist with The Daily Caller, reported on August 29.

What's Behind FBI's Stance on Alleged Hack?

"These records should explain what truly happened with the FBI investigation that was opened on July 10, 2015 by a report issued July 6, 2015 when Intelligence Community Inspector General McCullough issued his findings," Ortel presumed.

It appears that "one reason Obama and Democrats did this is that the Clintons had even more damaging information on the Obamas and their allies that all agreed would be kept hidden through, and after a Hillary Clinton victory in November 2016," the journalist presumed, adding that Trump's win had obviously spoiled their supposed game and paved the way for potential large-scale exposure.

"Soros, Media Matters and many other left-leaning 'charities' that are either improperly organized or partisan 'political action organizations' have much to lose once President Trump gains full control over the Justice Department and the IRS," he said. "As a guess, Media Matters and Soros are attacking to muddy the waters in the public's mind, thereby delaying the now inevitable prosecutions as long as possible."

'The Minute Clinton Set Up Her Private Server to Conduct Gov't Business, It Was Crime'