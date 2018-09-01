© AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets



On Situation Around Idlib

On Western Meddling in Syria's Affairs

On Possible Chemical Weapon Provocation

Syrian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Walid Muallem have met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow.The visit is being held within the framework of the Syrian-Russian intergovernmental commissions.the minister said at a press conference following the talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the use of the de-escalation zone in Idlib by Al-Nusra* terrorists to attack Syrian and Russian forces "unacceptable.""It is unacceptable that the terrorists who are entrenched there, primarily from the Nusra Front [a terrorist group banned in Russia], are trying to use this de-escalation zone to prepare attacks on the positions of the Syrian army and even for attempts to attack the Russian military base in Hmeimim using aerial drones," Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in Moscow.Lavrov noted.Lavrov said at a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in Moscow.Lavrov also stressed that the US attempts to establish "authorities" on the left bank of the Euphrates, as it may lead to Syria's split.he said.Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has warned of possible US-UK-French aggression and of disastrous consequences of Western attempts to destabilize the country.Regardless of whether the US-UK-French attack happens or not, Damascus will accomplish its fight against terrorism, the minister noted."We will do our best to avoid possible civilian casualties and generally avoid bloodshed," he said, noting that Al-Nusra front is trying to prevent such plans.The US has lost to Syria in the military sphere, despite all its efforts, the Syrian foreign minister added.Muallem told reporters., according to the Syrian foreign minister.: they sponsor them, they lead them. They were behind the organization of those fabricated scenarios for the use of chemical weapons and now they are preparing such a development of the situation with the use of chemical weapons in Idlib," Muallem stated.He also stated that there is no need for the Syrian army to use chemical weapons, emphasizing that it doesn't possess such weapons.Muallem noted that Damascus intends to expand its relations with Tehran.Earlier this week, Russia's Defense Ministry warned that the leader of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Nusra terror organization (banned in Russia), was planning a chemical attack against civilians in IdlibRussia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.*Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia