know very well what Israel is capable of doing.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has fired back at "warmonger" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for threatening Iran with "atomic annihilation" right from the regime's secretive atomic weapons facility.Speaking during a ceremony at the Dimona nuclear arms facility in the Negev desert on Wednesday, Netanyahu had claimed that the occupying entity faces threats from near and far."Those who threaten to wipe us out put themselves in a similar danger, and in any event will not achieve their goal," he said. "ButThey are familiar with our policy. Whoever tries to hurt us - we hurt them," said Netanyahu.Hours later, Zarif took to Twitter to respond to the hawkish Israeli premier's highly aggressive threat, which came on the same day that the world nations were observing the International Day against Nuclear Tests.tweeted the top Iranian diplomat, describing Netanyahu's statements as "beyond shameless.", but its policy is to neither confirm nor deny that it has atomic bombs. The Tel Aviv regime is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.(NPT) -- whose aim is to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and weapons technology - in defiance of international pressure.Marking the International Day against Nuclear Tests, Foreign Minister Zarif had earlier in the day slammed the Israeli regime and its stalwart supporter, the US, as the sole possessor of nuclear bombs in the region and the "sole user" of atomic weapons in the world, respectively."Let's also remember that," Zarif said in a tweet.Elsewhere in his comments,The Israeli military, Netanyahu said, "will continue acting with full determination and with full might against" what he called Iran's attempts "to station forces and advanced weapons systems in Syria."Worried over Syria's gains against terrorists,that have been suffering defeats on the battlefield.The regime has also been providing weapons to anti-Damascus militants as well as medical treatment to Takfiri elements wounded in Syria.