"The Israeli regime's aggression against Syria is a breach of this country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and runs counter to all international regulations and principles," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.
"It only will further complicate the critical situation in Syria and regional equations," he added.Russia and Syria said on Monday that Israeli warplanes struck an air base in Homs and that Syrian air defense systems shot down five of eight missiles fired.
The Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that two Israeli F-15 warplanes carried out strikes from Lebanese air space on the T-4 air base on Sunday.
The Syrian state media also reported that the deadly attack was carried out by Israeli warplanes.
"The Israeli attack on the T-4 airport was carried out with F-15 aircraft that fired several missiles from above Lebanese territory," a Syrian military source said.
The Iranian spokesperson further emphasized that while the Syrian government has the upper hand on the battlefield, the Israeli regime carried out the air strike to strengthen terrorist groups and distract public opinion from the ongoing deadly Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip, where over 30 Palestinians have been killed in recent days.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran once again reiterated its full support for Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty as well as its people," Qassemi said.He called upon "all free countries and international communities not to remain indifferent" to such blatant Israeli aggression against a member of the United Nations, saying that such attacks "will certainly endanger international peace and security."
