Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attack on an air base in the Syrian province of Homs, saying it was a blatant violation of international law which would strengthen terrorists.and runs counter to all international regulations and principles," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.Russia and Syria said on Monday that Israeli warplanes struck an air base in Homs and that Syrian air defense systems shot down five of eight missiles fired.The Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that two Israeli F-15 warplanes carried out strikes from Lebanese air space on the T-4 air base on Sunday.The Syrian state media also reported that the deadly attack was carried out by Israeli warplanes."The Israeli attack on the T-4 airport was carried out with F-15 aircraft that fired several missiles from above Lebanese territory," a Syrian military source said.