China is still calling for political solutions to be maintained in international conflicts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly begins on September 18, and the General Debate at the high level will begin on September 25 and will last nine working days."The international community must be committed to the political settlement of important issues, intensify preventive diplomacy, support UN mediation efforts and oppose the threat of unilateral force or sanctions, international collective security, assumes primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Beijing stressed that member states should refrain from "circumventing" the authority of the UN Security Council.The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 ended the Cold War between the two superpowers and saw US supremacy emerge. However, China's rise and Russia's resurgence has ended this unipolarity despite desperate efforts by Washington to maintain this global hegemony. The increasing independence of the EU from the US, as well as the rise of India, and the growing independence of Latin America as a single economic bloc, have all been a part of this post-US hegemony process.