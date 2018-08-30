media reported.Because Trump often shuns typical policy-making processesthe Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.the report added, including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, conservative radio host John Batchelor, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.Earlier in August, the Intercept reported thatIn particular, then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly intervened to stop a secret Saudi-led, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed plan to invade and conquer Qatar.Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in June 2017 cut diplomatic ties with Qatar - which they accused of supporting terrorists - and closed down Qatar's land, sea and air borders with Arab neighbors. At about that time, or shortly afterward, Qatari intelligence agents reportedly working inside Saudi Arabia claimed to have discovered the invasion plan and notified Tillerson.Tillerson then reportedly made a series of phone calls urging Saudi officials not to take military action against Qatar - calls that US officials then described as an attempt to negotiate an end to the diplomatic rupture.