© Natalia Seliverstova / Sputnik

A court in St. Petersburg, Russia has sentenced a man to six years in prison for terrorist propaganda and recruiting new members for the banned Islamic State group using popular internet messenger WhatsApp.Investigators told the court that the group members received texts and videos that contained, among other things, "information about the events in Syria presented from the positions of terrorist ideology."The court also sentenced one of the members of the WhatsApp group, Iskander Nurbayev, to a fine of 70,000 roubles (slightly under $1,000) for not reporting the crime to police. Nurbayev pleaded guilty and said that he regretted his inaction.The only company that chose to challenge the new law was the UK-registered Telegram LLC, which owns the popular messenger Telegram. This caused the Russian telecom watchdog to order the blocking of Telegram in the country, but this proved harder that it seemed. Telegram began migrating to new IP addresses rented from international corporations like Google and Amazon, and remained online despite all of the authorities' efforts.