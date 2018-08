© VOA News



About Adam Garrie:



Adam Garrie is Director at Eurasia future. He is a geo-political expert who can be frequently seen on RT's flagship debate show CrossTalk as well as Press-TV's flagship programme 'The Debate'. Garrie has also commented on geopolitical events on international television and radio in the United States, Lebanon, Russia, Pakistan, Germany, Britain and Ecuador.A global specialist with an emphasis on Eurasian integration, Garrie's articles have been published in the Oriental Review, Asia Times, Geopolitica Russia, the Tasnim News Agency, Global Research, RT's Op-Edge, Global Village Space and others.

On the 4th of September, Russia will host a multi-party Afghan peace conference which will be attended by members of the Taliban in spite of the fact that their organisation remains illegal in Russia.This is likewise the view shared by Pakistan, China, increasingly by Iran and has even been invoked by some US officials at various times.While representatives of the current government in Kabul were to attend the meeting, it was later announced that they would not. Today however, Afghan officials were quoted by Reuters as stating thatGiven the fact that the independently issued statements of both Russia and Tajikistan carry more credibility than the allegations of Afghan government officials in such a context,There are several answers which are as self-evident as they are troubling. First of all, by accusing Russia and its Tajik partner of attacking the Taliban,vis-a-vis the Taliban at a time of multiple contradictory fake news stories about Moscow's views on the Taliban.That being said, Russia's pragmatic problem solving regarding formulating its contemporary views on Afghanistan means that Moscow acknowledges the reality that as the Taliban control upwards of 50% of Afghan territory and continue to command support from much of the country's ethnic Pashtun plurality,In this sense, the Taliban attending the peace conference in Moscow should be seen as no more controversial nor contradictory than the time in 1978 when Israeli Premier Menachem Begin shook hands with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat at Camp David while standing beside President Jimmy Carter.Even if such an airstrike occurred, it could have likely been justified by the Caroline Test, a recognised element of international law which allows for a limited and proportional military incursion into a neighbouring state if there is no other way prevent eminent danger.That being said, the optics that the Kabul officials were trying to invoke by issuing the statement was one of Russian recklessness as the implication is that there was no attempt made by Moscow or Dushanbe to inform Kabul of the strike at any stage.Taken in totality,at the forthcoming peace conferenceby issuing a public lie about Russian activity in the country. This demonstrates a self-defeating attitude on the part of the Kabul government as Russia is a regionally respected superpower whose all-parties peace process represents the only realistic way in which Afghanistan can ever achieve peace.The statements from the Kabul officials in question also make it clear thatI've previously outlined whyBecause of this, a successful peace process, especially one conducted by America's superpower rival Russia would be seen in Washington as a direct threat to America's influence in the region. But while a war of words between superpowers is both predictable and consequently mundane,Therefore, today's episode is instructive in helping the wider world to learn thatIn this sense, Kabul has done Russia a favour as now it will know exactly what it is dealing with before the September peace conference even begins.