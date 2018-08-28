Russia sends largest naval fleet to Mediterranean Sea
The Russian Navy has sent its largest fleet ever to the Mediterranean Sea in response to the alleged U.S. naval build-up around the Middle East.

According to the Twitter account @Capt_Navy, the Russian Navy has sent 15 warships to the Mediterranean Sea, which corroborates the report from Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer.

Below are the 15 ships the Russian Navy has sent to the Mediterranean Sea in the last few weeks:

  • CG Marshal Ustinov
  • DDG Severomorsk
  • DDG Yaroslav Mudryy
  • FFG Admiral Grigorovich
  • FFG Admiral Essen
  • FFL Pytlivyy
  • FSG Vyshniy Volochek
  • FSG Grad Sviyazhsk
  • FSG Velikiy Ustyug
  • LST Orsk
  • LST Nikolay Fil'chenkov
  • MS Turbinist
  • MS Valentin Pikul
  • SS Kolpino
  • SS Velikiy Novgorod
This aforementioned list of Russian naval vessels reportedly consists of warships, destroyers, frigates, and submarines.