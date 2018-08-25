is live in:
Russia sends 3 large ships to Syria as Idlib offensive approaches
Al Masdar News
Sat, 25 Aug 2018 11:00 UTC
According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer, three Russian ships recently sailed through the Bosphorus Strait towards Syria's territorial waters.
The three ships were identified Isik as the BSF Krivak Class frigate Pytlivy, the BSF Tapir class LST Orsk, and the BSF Tapir class LST Nikolay Filchenkov.
This move by the Russian Navy comes just days before the Syrian Arab Army gears up for their long-awaited offensives in the Latakia, Hama, and Idlib governorates.
Quote of the Day
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
Recent Comments
BRILLIANT! I just love this guy, Dr. Travis Bradberry. His emotional intelligence is simply breath-taking, as he helps to lead us to our final...
Trump is right on this one: censorship is the enemy; we have to become more discerning and take responsibility for what we believe. It won’t be...
America cannot face defeat - that is why this war has lasted 17 years. They have undermined Russia’s efforts for peace talks - can’t see Russia...
It's like a big game of chess. Weren't the Russians kings f chess for decades?
Hoxton fungus fail... Q: If I grow a Grizzly Adams beard, do you think it'll stop girls mistaking me for a spoiled little boy, and enable me to...