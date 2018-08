Firstly, the Metropolitan Police do not mention it in their timeline, even though it absolutely did happen and is vital. Secondly, it completely demolishes the theory that the Skripals were poisoned by touching a nerve agent on the handle of Mr Skripal's front door.

Saturday 3rd March 14.40hrs on Saturday 3 March: Yulia arrives at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Russia. Sunday 4th March 09.15hrs on Sunday, 4 March: Sergei's car is seen in the area of London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road.

13.30hrs: Sergei's car is seen being driven down Devizes Road, towards the town centre.

13:40hrs: Sergei and Yulia arrive in Sainsbury's upper level car park at the Maltings. At some time after this, they go to the Bishops Mill Pub in the town centre.

14.20hrs: They dine at Zizzi Restaurant.

15:35hrs: They leave Zizzi Restaurant.

16.15hrs: Emergency services receive a report from a member of the public and police arrive at the scene within minutes, where they find Sergei and Yulia extremely ill on a park bench near the restaurant.

BECAUSE HE HANDED BREAD TO THE BOYS, AND NONE OF THEM BECAME CONTAMINATED, THAT'S WHY!

But these were all places visited by the Skripals AFTER the feeding of the ducks.

In the previous piece, I began to focus on the official timeline of events on March 4th, as stated by The Metropolitan Police on 17th March , noting that there is a missing 4 hours in the morning, which investigators were very anxious to receive information on at the time,. Not only have they failed to update the timeline with information about the Skripals' movements on the morning of 4th March, but they have failed to do so despite now having that information. How can I be sure they have it? Because both Sergei and Yulia Skripal have been awake and talking for months now.But in this piece, I want to focus on something even more important. Something that is crucial for two reasons:The incident in question is the duck feed. But before I come on to it, let's just remind ourselves of the official timeline once more, so that we can then see where this incident fits in:One of the things that is immediately obvious about this timeline is its astonishing vagueness in certain places. For instance, Mr Skripal's car was apparently seen in three different areas - London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road - at 9:15. Presumably it was seen on CCTV cameras in these locations, and presumably these cameras all have time and date stamps.But the vagueness of the time and location of the car in the morning really is small fry compared to the time and location given at 13:40hrs:At some time after this? What exactly is that supposed to mean?The unnerving thing - given that this is one of the biggest and most important investigations Britain has ever seen - is that yes indeed there were. And yet what these cameras show has either been ignored in the timeline altogether, or incorporated into it in some sort of vague and nebulous way that - and I don't know how else to process it - frankly looks very suspect.I'll come on to the bit about The Mill in the next piece, but before we get there,After parking the car, at 1:40pm, the two of them were seen near the Avon Playground, in The Maltings, feeding ducks with some local boys.and has been confirmed to me by one of the boys' mothers, who was shown the CCTV footage by the police, which she said was really clear.The Metropolitan Police apparently don't think the duck feeding incident important enough to include in their timeline, and so after the parking of the car, we are treated to the vague statement that, "at some time after this, they go to the Bishops Mill Pub."But it is incredibly important, for the following reason: it totally, completely and comprehensively debunks the idea that Mr Skripal was poisoned at his home, after his hand came into contact with a deadly nerve agent on the handle of his front door. Why?Think about it.And of course the bench too had to be destroyed, since it was apparently contaminated.And so we are asked to believe the following preposterous notion: That Sergei and Yulia Skripal's hands were contaminated with "military grade nerve agent" at the door of Mr Skripal's house, so much so that certain places they visited on that afternoon had to undergo months of decontamination, and certain items they touched had to be destroyed.And yet in between getting the nerve agent on their hands at the door, and the visits to those locations, Mr Skripal was seen on CCTV, at 1:45pm, handing bread to local boys to give to the ducks. With his contaminated hands, apparently. And one of those boys even ate a piece.No amount of "they might have been wearing gloves" will do. Firstly, the temperature was actually quite warm (8-9 degrees) and so it's unlikely that they were wearing gloves; secondly, who actually tears bread from a loaf whilst wearing gloves (probably nobody, is my guess); but thirdly, gloves apparently weren't enough protection to prevent D.S. Bailey from becoming contaminated, allegedly at the door handle.No, there is no way out of this.If the duck feed happened - which it did - then the "Skripals becoming contaminated with nerve agent on the door handle" did not happen. To continue to believe that it did, in the light of Mr Skripal handing bread to boys, not one of whom became contaminated, is to cast off all reason and enter a twilight world of the absurd.But it does at least explain why the incident doesn't make it onto the timeline!