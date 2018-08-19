Number 1: The Motive

"In conclusion, as I have set out, no other country has a combination of the capability, the intent and the motive to carry out such an act."

"We know that Russia has a record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations - and that it views some former intelligence officers as legitimate targets for these assassinations."

are there any other parties with a possible motive for this crime?

In summary:

Mrs May had no right to state that the Russian Federation had "the motive". The best she could have said at that stage, without taking other possibilities into account, was that they had "a motive". The motive she does present is particularly feeble and does not explain why the Russian Federation would have wanted Mr Skripal in particular dead, and at that particular time. Mr Skripal's recent activities indicate that there were others with possible motives to assassinate or incapacitate him.