is live in:
Puppet Masters
'Inefficiency has nothing to do with sanctions': Iranian Economy Minister impeached in vote of no confidence
Sputnik
Sun, 26 Aug 2018 11:44 UTC
Iran's parliament impeached Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian as the country tries to confront an economic crisis.
Masoud Karbasian lost the vote of confidence by 137 votes to 121. He became the second minister to have to step down this month.
"Wrong decisions have harmed the people and led to individuals looting public assets," Abbas Payizadeh said.
Earlier, the Iranian parliament prepared a list of questions concerning the cabinet's policy on coping with economic challenges facing the country and has given President Rouhani one month to present his answers to lawmakers, the ISNA news agency reported.
The cabinet of the Iranian President Rouhani will have to provide an explanation for the country's economic recession.
In May, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would leave the nuclear agreement with Iran that stipulated Tehran should ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for the gradual lifting of sanctions.
The 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, eased sanctions earlier imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran curtailing its nuclear weapons program.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Lunacy: Toronto city councillor says Muslim-only subsidized housing is acceptable
- Comey only looked at 1% of Weiner/Clinton emails - Strzok picked which ones
- Iran's defense minister arrives in Syria for reconstruction talks
- Top ten holes in the UK govt's official Salisbury narrative: #4 - The missing 4 hours
- Russian military sends two frigates to Med amid warnings of false-flag chemical attack planned for Idlib, Syria
- Russian MoD warns 'foreign specialists' may stage chemical attack in Syria in 2 days to frame Assad
- 'Most corrupt' Mexican governor charged with money laundering
- Australian PM Turnbull forced out, replaced by Scott Morrison
- Irish PM: Time to build a new relationship between church and state, a new covenant for the 21st century
- Trump teases about 'big trade agreement' with Mexico, says relations 'getting closer by the hour'
- Pew polls Russia: 71% don't believe Russia interfered in US election, 81% have confidence on Putin
- 'Inefficiency has nothing to do with sanctions': Iranian Economy Minister impeached in vote of no confidence
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- America's Pakistan policy shows White House ignorant of major geostrategic shifs
- Symptom of a national crisis: At least 95 people in New Haven, Connecticut overdose on K2 in two days
- France: Counter-terrorism troops open fire on car that tried to ram them, vehicle still on the run
- Kremlin states Putin in constant contact with PM Medvedev amid reports of injury
- Parasitic 'kissing disease' Chagas is spreading across the US
- Sun Tzu and the art of fighting a trade war
- Russian astronomer captures multiple rare atmospheric phenomena on video in 1 night - Sprites, elves, airglow and meteors
- Comey only looked at 1% of Weiner/Clinton emails - Strzok picked which ones
- Iran's defense minister arrives in Syria for reconstruction talks
- Top ten holes in the UK govt's official Salisbury narrative: #4 - The missing 4 hours
- Russian military sends two frigates to Med amid warnings of false-flag chemical attack planned for Idlib, Syria
- Russian MoD warns 'foreign specialists' may stage chemical attack in Syria in 2 days to frame Assad
- 'Most corrupt' Mexican governor charged with money laundering
- Australian PM Turnbull forced out, replaced by Scott Morrison
- Trump teases about 'big trade agreement' with Mexico, says relations 'getting closer by the hour'
- 'Inefficiency has nothing to do with sanctions': Iranian Economy Minister impeached in vote of no confidence
- America's Pakistan policy shows White House ignorant of major geostrategic shifs
- Kremlin states Putin in constant contact with PM Medvedev amid reports of injury
- Sun Tzu and the art of fighting a trade war
- NYT claims sources gone quiet as it runs out of excuses for its lack of 'Russia collusion' evidence
- Trump is deliberately pushing Germany and Russia to make deals in order to shuffle the deck
- Trade war talks may be delayed till after midterms but China will 'resolutely respond to unreasonable' US measures
- Best of the Web: Putin decimates Netanyahu's dreams as Russia confirms total support for Iran in Syria
- Dems are ditching their party in droves; conservatives should pay attention
- More of the same: Israel approves 1000+ new illegal settlement units in occupied West Bank
- Bolton warned US prepared to hit Syria with greater force than previously exercised
- South Africa: 'Trump's land reform tweet serves 'to polarize the debate'
- Lunacy: Toronto city councillor says Muslim-only subsidized housing is acceptable
- Irish PM: Time to build a new relationship between church and state, a new covenant for the 21st century
- Pew polls Russia: 71% don't believe Russia interfered in US election, 81% have confidence on Putin
- Symptom of a national crisis: At least 95 people in New Haven, Connecticut overdose on K2 in two days
- France: Counter-terrorism troops open fire on car that tried to ram them, vehicle still on the run
- Explosions and huge fire at Zurich central station
- After US cancer ruling precedent Vietnam demands Monsanto compensate Agent Orange victims
- Meddlers caught red-handed: Vietnam jails two Americans for 14 years for plotting to 'overthrow state'
- First-world problems? 'Poop-patrollers' make up to $185 in San Francisco
- Radical Russian feminist under investigation for hate speech against men
- French police seize dozens of sheep hidden for slaughter in Muslim Eid al-Adha sacrificial festival
- Cold War Flop: Most Americans want little to do with hysterical 'anti-Russia' campaign
- Monsanto cancer ruling sparks backlash around the globe
- British couple die, 300 evacuated from Egyptian hotel - Faulty air con unit blamed
- Mexican Army seizes one ton of meth & fentanyl in tourist beach town
- Footage emerges of fire on 3rd floor of Russian Central Bank in Moscow
- Miraculous survival of 15 year old girl lost in Siberian tundra for 2 weeks
- First drone footage of isolated Amazon tribe released
- Russia sends 3 large ships to Syria as Idlib offensive approaches
- German army targets children with fancy ads amid chronic personnel shortage
- Massive monumental cemetery built by Eastern Africa's earliest herders found in Kenya
- Enormous pyramid unearthed in ancient Chinese city that hosted human sacrifices
- Etzanoa: One of the largest lost cities in North America unearthed in Kansas
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Former US ambassador claims Israel tried to assassinate him in 1980
- Project Cannikin: When the US created a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with a 5 megaton nuclear warhead
- Obama's Legacy: He married the liberals to the neocons
- Joseph Pearce: Putin and Solzhenitsyn
- "Trepanation": Analysis on the occupants of the 'cursed' Egyptian sarcophagus released
- Human footprints fossil estimated at 5.7 million years old may challenge history of human evolution
- 3,200-year-old cheese infected with deadly bacteria discovered in Egyptian tomb
- Rites of the Scythians hinted at with discovery of gold hoard
- 'Energy in him was in full swing' says Putin's teacher regarding her famous pupil
- Research pushes Egyptian mummification back 1500 years
- 'Vela incident': Radioactive sheep boost claims of secret Israeli nuke test 39 years ago
- Stone tools provide new clues to Easter Island's statue builders
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- Russia restores decommissioned Soviet satellite network to monitor near-Earth objects
- 'Potentially hazardous' 500 foot asteroid due to hurtle close to Earth
- Brand new 'micro-organ' discovered in the human immune system
- Nitrous oxide may have helped warm the early Earth and acted as nourishing factor for microbial life
- Russia's 5th-gen Su-57 stealth fighter will have 'fully automatic' combat mode
- Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo partly caused by massive volcano 'short circuiting' electrical current in atmosphere, study suggests
- Meteor explosion in Michigan helps scientists detect future threats
- Human gut contains 'promising enzyme' to create universal blood - research
- Largest brain study: 62,454 scans identifies drivers of brain aging
- Survival of the laziest: Research finds evolution rewards species with the best energy conservation strategies
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake off coast of Oregon warns of Cascadia subduction zone slippage
- Polar ice found on Moon now raises hope for lunar colony with supply of water
- From micro to macro: The intelligent design of the cosmos
- Soil hasn't recovered from ancient Mayan forest clear-cutting
- Hubble releases most detailed image of universe yet
- Eavesdropping on nature: When roots crack and worms crunch
- The Knowledge Systems of Indigenous Australians: Aboriginal traditions describe the complex motions of planets, the 'wandering stars' of the sky
- NSA broke encryption on numerous 'high potential' VPN's, including Al Jazeera, Iraqi military and airlines
- Phytoplankton bloom: Lava that destroys on land spurs new life at sea
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Are Cells the Intelligent Designers? Why Creationists and Darwinists Are Both Wrong
- Russian astronomer captures multiple rare atmospheric phenomena on video in 1 night - Sprites, elves, airglow and meteors
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles western Iran - At least 2 people dead
- Papua New Guinea volcano erupts, sending thousands of villagers fleeing
- Dead giant squid found on the coast of Wellington, New Zealand
- Arctic Northwest Passage icebound
- Boy saves older brother from attack by man-eating Hyena in Somaliland
- 'Worst flooding in a century' kills 106 across Kerala state in India - UPDATE: Death toll rises to 445
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grand Solar Minimum explained - Extreme weather timeline to 2021
- Woman fights off alligator while swimming in lake in Hernando, Florida
- Waterspout filmed over lake in Odisha, India
- Global cooling: Snow falls on Scotland as Brits shiver in freezing -2C start to Bank Holiday
- Shallow magnitude 6 earthquake rocks islands off Alaska
- Tropical storm Lane dumps over THREE FEET of rain on Hawaii as flood hazard lingers
- Toddler killed at home by dog in Bloemfontein, South Africa
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Volkswagen 'geo-engineered' Mexican drought? - Wendy's moves farms indoors - Climate-denying Nazis
- Mount Etna volcano in Italy spews plumes of ash and lava as it roars back into action
- Large sinkholes drain lagoon in Mexico
- Waterspout filmed off Hilo as Hurricane Lane passes Hawaii island
- Global cooling: The first sightings of the white stuff on Snowmass Mountain, Colorado
- 5 Killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Parasitic 'kissing disease' Chagas is spreading across the US
- Food Pleasure Equation: How scientists engineer foods that are dangerously addictive
- Nanoparticles: The tiniest toxins increasingly widespread in our environment
- It really was garbage! - The shocking origin of vegetable oil
- Propaganda alert! Scientists accuse Russian trolls of spreading discord over vaccine safety
- Medicare for all: 70% of Americans want a single-payer healthcare system
- PFAS chemicals: Hidden studies conducted up to four decades ago found serious health effects
- Ultra-processed food: What are these substances doing to our children?
- New study shows digital devices are destroying our eyes
- Harvard Medical School Doctor: Vaccine science is not settled
- Researchers studying cannabis use for pain say it should be part of our conventional 'modern medical arsenal'
- The benefits of bitter herbs and spices
- Why eating a low-carb diet won't shorten your life
- Anxious about anxiety drugs? Benzodiazepines are linked to addiction, difficult withdrawals, and overdose deaths
- Pesticide damage to DNA found 'programmed' into future generations
- Risk of Parkinson's disease increases with statin or 'cholesterol-lowering' drug use
- Largest ever cell tower radiation study confirms link to cancer
- The 'king' of oils: The many benefits of frankincense essential oil
- Environmental epidemiologist: We are guinea pigs in a worldwide experiment on microplastics
- Measles cases in Europe nearly double that of last year's record levels
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Society is made of narratives - Realizing this is one step to awakening from The Matrix
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- Top predictor of divorce: Arguing about money
- Mess to Meaning: From breakdown to breakthrough
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Writing your way to wellbeing
- Almost two-thirds of Americans have this sign of an unhealthy brain
- Effects of DMT can mimic near-death experience
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Studies finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
Quote of the Day
"An extraordinary and very perilous state of affairs had been created in the [US] South by the sudden and absolute emancipation of the negroes. Here was a vast laboring, landless, homeless class, once slaves, now free; unpractised in liberty, unschooled in self-control; never sobered by the discipline of self-support never established in any habit of prudence; excited by a freedom they did not understand, excited by false hopes; bewildered and without leaders, and yet insolent and aggressive; sick of work, covetous of pleasure - a host of dusky children untimely put out of school."
Future (Democratic) President under whose leadership the US set out to 'make the world safe for democracy'.
(From 'The Reconstruction of the Southern States', Atlantic Monthly, 1901)
Recent Comments
Doesn't matter even if they found something they ain't gonna tell us till it's too late
We believe it is wrong What's wrong is our government allowing this to go on for so long What are you going to do about it Trump you want to make...
Beautiful move by Mr Putin. I can’t help wondering though if Mr Bolton’s “impending chemical attack” is a sign that they’ve anticipated this, and...
NWO Corrupt Stooge, or a blithering imbecile tool, whom will probably vanish mysteriously once his usefulness is over. Clearly a dangerous lunatic...
Seriously? Hello? Planetary Expansion.
Comment: Iran has been hit by waves of unrest since the end of last year over the country's struggling economy, and the Iranian FM has accused the US of hijacking these protest in its typical attempts at subversion, but it seems that while these and US sanctions aren't helping, they aren't entirely responsible for this ministers departure: