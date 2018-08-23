Society's Child
Fascist anti-smoking crusade continues: Sri Lanka stops cigarette sales in over 100 towns
adaderana.lk
Thu, 23 Aug 2018
According to the ministry, the Public Health Inspectors Union launched several programmes across the country to educate locals on the ill effects of smoking and as a result, shop owners and businessmen in many towns stopped selling cigarettes.
Twenty-two towns in Jaffna, 17 towns in Matara and 16 towns in Kurunegala joined others in boycotting the sale of cigarettes. Currently, 107 towns are part of the drive, Xinhua news agency reported.
Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne, while expressing satisfaction over the numbers, said they hope to increase these figures to 200 in 2019.
The Sri Lankan government in recent years has taken several steps to discourage smoking and the sale of cigarettes.
Among these steps were increasing the tax on tobacco up to 90 per cent, increasing the area of pictorial warning on the cigarette pack to 80 per cent, banning the sale of cigarettes around a radius of 100 metres from schools and declaring public places as non-smoking zones.
The government is also considering a ban on tobacco cultivation by 2020.
Sources: Xinhua, Agencies
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
The last sentence is interesting: The survey still raises questions on the Sweden's ability to integrate immigrants. In my view it is a migrant...
Javed. Where are you? +1 .. the Great American Eclipse has finally caught up to trump s ascendant???
The rest of the WHITE WORLD will no doubt bail them out from their own self wrought destruction.
S. Africa should be forced to sign an agreement whereas they don't qualify for IMF aid, or ANY aid that is necessary due to their crackpot land...
The call comment was : Yeah Right [Link]
