Officials say a 14-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark at Atlantic Beach on Sunday. According to WITN , the boy was out surfing by the Dunes Club near the Oceanana Pier close to 11 a.m.Since the water was rough and cloudy, no one got a clear glimpse of the shark.The child was able to swim back to shore and was taken to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.This is the first bite reported at Atlantic Beach this season.