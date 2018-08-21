Shark attacks
Officials say a 14-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark at Atlantic Beach on Sunday.

According to WITN, the boy was out surfing by the Dunes Club near the Oceanana Pier close to 11 a.m. when a shark bit him two times just below his right knee.

Since the water was rough and cloudy, no one got a clear glimpse of the shark.

The child was able to swim back to shore and was taken to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

This is the first bite reported at Atlantic Beach this season.