© Alaa al-Faqir/Reuters



US President Donald Trump has praisedfor stabilization in war-torn Syria. Let "other rich countries" pay it, Trump says, while the US spends its money on its military and allies.The US officially ended support for stabilization projects in Syria on Friday.Now Trump says the idea of paying for the stabilization of Syria is "ridiculous," at least for the US. America should spend its money on its military and "countries that help us." As for Syria,Trump has long been promising the US would leave Syria "like very soon," butAmerican military presence and support for anti-government fighters remains, and, according to diplomat Brett McGurk, is gearing up to a "final phase" of the offensive against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).State Department Press Secretary Heather Nauert earlier said thatThose goals are ostensibly the defeat of IS and withdrawal of Iranian-sponsored, pro-Assad forces, but the idea that "Assad must go" has been voiced by American officials ever since the US got involved in the Syrian civil war and picked the side of the rebels.Senator Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) accused Trump of "rolling out the red carpet for Russia and Iran, who will seize the vacuum of US presence and assistance to double down on their support of the Assad regime."