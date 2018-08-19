© Washington Examiner



A new US constitutional amendment will be proposed in Congress next week that if passed would prevent President Donald Trump from revoking security clearances at his own discretion, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, said in a statement.Stay tuned," Warner said in a Twitter post on Friday.Earlier this week Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of the president, which drew the ire of opponents and free speech advocates.The White House is also reviewing the security clearances of other Obama administration officials including former FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.Brennan in a recent New York Times piece accused Trump of colluding with Russia vis-a-vis the 2016 election - a charge the president and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied.