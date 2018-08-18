Via The Open Dialogue Foundation

On Tuesday 14 August 2018, Mrs Lyudmyla Kozlovska, President of the Open Dialog Foundation (ODF) was deported from the EU territory to Kyiv, Ukraine due to an abuse of the Schengen Information System (SIS). According to the Belgian Border Police, the deportation was enforced after a confirmation from the side of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland. Such measure bans Mrs Kozlovska from entering the countries of the Schengen zone.



Mrs Kozlovska reported that she was prevented from entering the Schengen area without any explanation and without being allowed to access the official request. The Foundation considers this an act of political nature carried out by the Polish authorities in order to stop the activities of the organisation in the country and abroad. But the most outrageous fact is the targeting Mrs Kozlovska mainly due to the civic activity of her husband, Mr Bartosz Kramek, Head of the Foundation's Board, who had been calling for various civil disobedience actions in Poland in the light of the dismantling the rule of law in the country in mid 2017. He soon became one of the main public enemies of the country's populist government.



The Foundation had previously foreseen the possibility of such a measure, when right-wing pro-government journalists, bloggers, politicians and their supporters started questioning Mrs Kozlovska's right to stay in Poland. Such public discussions were aimed at presenting her as a threat to national security and public order, a status which would allow her deportation in accordance with the Polish law on foreigners.

