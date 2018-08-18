© Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images



The grand jury report is also

rife with horror upon horror

- anal rape, fondling, oral sex, child pornography, pregnancies, suicides - perpetrated upon children by priests, who were then moved about by church leaders who knew full well the despicable deeds they had done to children, and often did again.

Anthea Butler is an associate professor of Religious Studies and Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the author of "Women in the Church of God in Christ: Making A Sanctified World" (The University of North Carolina Press) and her forthcoming book is tentatively titled "From Palin to Trump: Evangelicals, Race, and Nationalism" (The New Press).